GLOSTER — Margaret June Higginbotham, greatly loved mother and grandmother, passed away in Field Memorial Hospital in Centreville on the morning of January 11, 2022.

June, a widow of forty-eight years, devoted her life to telling all who would listen about the Gospel of Jesus Christ and His saving Grace. She and a small group of prayer warriors successfully pioneered and established the Gloster First Assembly of God Church. Affectionately known as Sister June, she was a positive influence in the lives of so many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Billy Robert Higginbotham. She is survived by two children, Robert Ralph Higginbotham and wife Rebecca of Gloster, Ms., and Rebecca Ann Cutrer and husband Buddy of Petal, Ms. Six grandchildren, Kristie Ann Holliday and husband Patrick, Rhonda Nicole Lemoine and husband Petie, Robert Jason Higginbotham and wife Candace, Jason Brent Cutrer, Brandon Chad Cutrer and wife Kelly and Brittany Ann DiVincent and husband Mike. eleven great grandchildren, Kallie Ann Davis, Cade Farah Davis, Caleb Michael Lemoine, Colby Lane Lemoine, Kyla Ann Higginbotham, Lexie Grace Davis, Gabriel Joseph Cutrer, Michael Luke Cutrer, Cailyn Renee Lemoine and Zayd Maddox Higginbotham.

June Higginbotham will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster.

A graveside memorial will be conducted with Rev. Ken Ensminger and Brenda Dicky PhD. presiding.