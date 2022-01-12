Pets of the week

At left, meet Winfrey. This beautiful girl was brought in as a stray. Winfrey is a very sweet and playful dog that loves outdoors. Could she be your new best friend? Come by the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society Shelter and find out.

Center, is Cricket. Look at that beautiful hound face! Those soulful eyes are just crying out for a forever home of her very own. Cricket was brought in as a stray, and can be very shy at first, but she is a very sweet girl. You must meet this girl in person. She will steal your heart with just one glance. Visit Winfrey and Cricket at the Natchez-Adams Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

This beautiful girl, Sandy, at far right, is giving her best flirtatious smile. She is a 2-year-old lab mix who has been spayed and fully vetted. Sandy has been with Concordia PAWS for two months. She is super friendly, leash trained and in the process of learning new commands besides “sit” and “stay.” She is also dog friendly. The shelter has play lots for a “meet and greet.” A fenced yard is required to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday.