Aug. 7, 1939 – Jan. 10, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for William Stanley Crawford, 82, of Natchez who died Monday January 10, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Natchez National Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Randall officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday January 14, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Crawford was born August 7, 1939 in Tylertown, MS the son of Tom Calvin Crawford and Eva Dunnaway Crawford.

He was a member of Trace City Baptist Church in Natchez.

Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by his father, Tom Crawford; Mother, Eva Crawford and brother, Joe Crawford.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Marleta Crawford of Natchez, MS; son, Stan Crawford and wife Oana Crawford of Cape Coral FL; daughter, and Michelle Crawford Wilson of Natchez, MS; grandchildren, Sara Crawford of New Orleans, LA , Christina and Christopher Crawford, Justin Granger and wife Paige Granger; great grandchildren, Piper Granger and Callen Thomas, Mariah Crawford, Cori Crawford, and Devin Crawford; sister and brother in law, Nancy Jane Gaughran and John Gaughran of Arkansas; sisters in law, Charlotte Rushing and husband Ed Rushing, Judy Patrick and husband Wayne Patrick; brother in law Rodney Stone and wife Carmen Stone; a number of nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

Pallbearers will be Mitch Scroggins, Rusty Guernard, Roger McCranie, Jack Melton, Kelly Spears and Rod Stone.

Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Shannon, Justin Granger, Jerry Spears, Wade Patrick, Tom Bailey, Wayne Patrick, Ed Rushing, John Gaughman, Mike Poole and Henry Granger.

