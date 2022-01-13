COVID postpones Central Hinds hoops at Cathedral, ACCS game scheduled for Friday moved

NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School’s junior varsity and varsity basketball teams were scheduled to host Central Hinds Academy in MAIS District 3-5A action last Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, those games have been postponed until Saturday, Jan. 22 because of COVD-19 protocols.

“It was due to COVID-19 protocols or concerns,” Lady Green Wave head coach Bernita Dunbar said. “I wasn’t told who it was. I don’t know if it was us or them (Central Hinds). All I know is it’s been rescheduled for the 22nd.”

Cathedral’s JV and varsity hoops teams are scheduled to host cross-town and district rival Adams County Christian School on Friday. But as of Wednesday morning, the status of those games was in limbo. Thursday morning Dunbar confirmed the games had been moved to January 20.