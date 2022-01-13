Police investigating fatal shooting in Oak Street area
Published 10:55 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022
NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are working the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Oak Street Thursday night.
Police officers and emergency personnel were investigating a crime scene between North Union Street and North Pearl Street at approximately 10 p.m.
Coroner James Lee confirmed he was called to the scene within an hour later.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.