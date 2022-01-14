Crime Reports: Jan. 14, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Bennie Charles Williams, 67, 24 Henderson Street, Natchez, on charge of four counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $346.73 on first count, $652.50 on second count, $748.75 on third count, and $812.00 on fourth count.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Monette Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart/Hospital Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Smith Lane.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on North Shields Lane.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Cemetery Road.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on East First Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Orleans Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Ashburn Woods Avenue.

Disturbance on North Circle Drive.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Warrant/affidavit on North Circle Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Little Street.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

William Keith Barnes, 36, 55 Sandpiper Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Gerald Wayne Nettles, 34, 115 Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jacquelyn Elaine Johnson, 27. 18 Canvas Back Court, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on State Street.

Petit larceny on State Street.

Intelligence report on Kaiser Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Melanie Road.

Threats on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Sandpiper Road.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop at Broadmoor Grocery.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Intelligence report on John White Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Village Square Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on Cardinal Drive.

Theft on Brookfield Drive.

Simple assault on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Farr Road.

False alarm on St. Mark Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Joseph Hunt, 36, 605 Maple Street, Vidalia, outstanding warrant.

Edward Jefferson, 42, 604 10th Street, Jonesville, court sentenced to 30 days jail time, $560 fine.

Jarvis Davis, 613 7th Street, Ferriday, 30, court sentenced to 10 days jail, suspended for simple battery and criminal damage.

Carlos Hiner, 49, 906 Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to 60 days jail time for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia with credit for time served.

Tajaree McCray, 23, 101 Crescent Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to 42 days credit for time served for aggravated assault.

Tommy Wells, 51, 199 Crestview Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to 3 days jail for no possession of driver’s license.

Steven Egloff, 50, 916 Airport Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 7 days with credit for time served for simple battery.

Cortlandt Flournoy, 39, 120 Margaret Circle, Clayton, court sentenced to $100 fine for possession of marijuana.

Arrests — Tuesday

Tyrique T. Jones, 24, 301 Tiffany Street, Patterson, Louisiana, on charges of 2nd degree murder.

Demarco D. Hawkins, 43, 113 Tolliver Road, Ferriday, on a P&P hold.

Arrests — Monday

Barry L. Williams Jr, 26, 605 Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule IV, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with controlled substances.

Reports — Tuesday

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Kyle Road

Medical call on Concordia Avenue

Auto accident on Louisiana 15

Domestic violence on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road

Disturbance on US84

Auto accident on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Rabb Road

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on first street

Disturbance on Tennessee Avenue

Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road

Auto Accident on US84

Miscellaneous call on Ron Road

Reports — Monday

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Medical call on Kyle Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on MLK

Medical call on Plum Street

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road

Nuisance animals on East Road

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Myrtle Street

Auto accident on Logan Sewell Drive

Disturbance on Cardinal Road

Disturbance on Goodin Drive

Medical call on 8th Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Firmin Drive

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Theft on Louisiana 65