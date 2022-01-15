March 28, 1946 – Jan. 11, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Barbara Newbill Young, 75, of Vidalia, LA, who passed on Jan. 11, 2022, at her residence will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Word of Faith Ambassadors Outreach in Ferriday, LA.

Burial will follow at Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Barbara Young was born on March 28, 1946, in Ferriday, LA, the daughter of Otley and Lillie Thomas Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her late husbands, John E. Jones, Rev. Jimmy L. Newbill, Rev. Frank H. Young; two special uncles, Dr. Eugene Williams and Isaac Thomas.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories; one son, Keith Jones (Velma), Frisco, TX; five daughters, Carron Perry (David), Flower Mound, TX, JeZonn Williams (John), Natchez, MS, Jeneen Thomas (Anthony), San Antonio, TX, Jamika Jefferson (Ricky), Midlothian, TX, Jimmye Newbill (Craig Payne), Clinton, MS; one brother, Otley Bethel, Shreveport, LA; a special cousin, Isaac “Dexter” Thomas (Rachael), Breaux Bridge, LA; one aunt-in-law, Daisy Williams, Vidalia, LA; two special friends, Janice McQuarters (Alex), Natchez, MS, Evelyn Wilkerson, Jonesville, LA; fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; a number of other relatives and family friends.

