Natchez may see flurries as north, central Mississippi could see snow

JACKSON — The National Weather Service office in Jackson forecasts a low of 33 tonight with a chance of rain for Natchez. While areas in the northern half of Mississippi could see snow accumulation, Natchez is most likely to see snow flurries if it sees any snow.

There is no chance for ice or freezing rain. The wind is forecasted to be a Northwest prevailing wind 10-to-15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Wind chill would not cause any precipitation to freeze, the NWS Jackson office said.