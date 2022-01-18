Dec. 12, 1933 – Jan. 16, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Evelyn Seymour Smith, 88, of Ferriday, LA, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Interment will follow at Myrtle Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Evelyn Smith was born on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1933 in Baskin, LA. and passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center in Ferriday.

She was preceded in death by her father, Perely Seymour; mother, Prentis Jerrett Seymour; husband, James Smith; three brothers, Nolan Seymour, Doyle Seymour and Dayton Seymour; two sisters, Juanita Staggs and Ruby Mae Clingan; daughter, Anita Jeanette Myers and two grandsons, Kyle Myers and Eric Smith.

She is survived by her sons, Bernard Smith and his wife, Tanya and Karl Smith, all of Ferriday, LA; daughter, Theresa “Tootie” Bunning of Ferriday, LA; six grandchildren, Brandy Hawley and her husband, Eric, Jason Myers, Nick Myers and his wife, Tiffany, Drew Hudnall, Charly Smith and her husband, Chris and Meagan Ray and her husband, Aaron and eleven great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 9 until 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

