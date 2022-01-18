Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith resigns

Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

FERRIDAY — Ferriday Head Coach Stanley Smith announced his resignation Tuesday.

He was hired as the Trojans head coach in 2017 and was a 2001 graduate of Ferriday and played on the defensive line and as a middle linebacker for the Trojans.

In his tenure, he won a state championship and led them to a 47-18 record overall. This season, his squad went 2-7 after missing a month of summer practice due to COVID-19. Ferriday beat Vidalia to win the Concordia Parish Classic to end the year.

Before coaching at Ferriday, he coached at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the 2015-16 season. In 2014, he coached at Louisiana College. From 2010 to 2013, he coached at Carol and Grant High School.

