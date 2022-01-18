Dec. 8, 1933 – Jan. 16, 2022

Patricia Anne Huff, 88, of Natchez went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. She passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.

Services for Patricia Anne Huff will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home with Troy Denard and Bro. Paul Southerland officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Huff was born Dec. 08, 1933, in Natchez, MS the daughter of Calvin Spencer Maxie, Sr. and Mildred Irene Trevillion Maxie.

She was a lifetime member of Highland (Cloverdale) Baptist Church, Sunday School teacher, and WMU director. Even at 88 she enjoyed Facebook – keeping up with friends and family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cruising and traveling.

Mrs. Huff was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Alton Huff; son, Timothy Keith Huff; and grandson Kenneth Alan Huff, Jr.

Survivors include her children, Jim (Ann) Huff of Madison, MS; Ken (Susan) Huff of Meadville, MS; Larry (Sauncee) Huff of Vancleave, MS; Sherry Huff (Craig Francis) of Pensacola, FL; and daughter-in-law, Kerry Huff of Marshall, TX; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Tres Rehms, Chad Boyette, Cody Wagoner, Jeremy Owens, Billy Maxie, and Austin Huff.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Berry, Claude Harrigill, Sonny Johnston, and Bill Maxie.

Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church Building Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.