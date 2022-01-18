Two more die with COVID-19 in Adams County

NATCHEZ — Two more people in Adams County died with COVID-19 infection in the last week.

Coroner James Lee said a man who died Monday was 34-years-old.

A 70-year-old man with COVID also died Saturday at a nursing home in Adams County, he said, adding both were unvaccinated.

Lee counted five people who died with COVID-19 since the end of November.

“After vaccines, things went way down to the point that we had no deaths for a while,” he said.

He said people should get fully vaccinated and get a booster shot if they are able.

“I’m afraid this pandemic is not over,” Lee said. “When the numbers go up and the deaths go up, that is a sure indication that we have to do more to protect ourselves, our family and our community.”

According to the Mississippi State Department of health, Adams County has had a total of 5,751 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths, 89 long-term care facility cases and 18 long-term care facility deaths before the latest deaths have been counted.

The state updates the total number of deaths once they are verified through death certificates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states Adams County has had 309 reported COVID-19 cases in the past week with a test positivity rate of 40.46%

These totals would not include the number of people testing positive with at-home COVID-19 test kits and not reporting positive test results to a healthcare provider.