UPDATE: Man charged with misdemeanor for allegedly firing gun on Canal Street

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police arrested 31-year-old Tremaine Mitchell for allegedly shooting a gun on Canal Street near Fat Mama’s on Saturday night.

Law officials said an Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was off duty doing security work for Magnolia Bluffs Casino heard the shots and stopped a car where it happened.

Police were dispatched to the area and made the arrest because they could enforce the city’s gun ordinance, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

“That goes to show the working relationship we have,” he said of the sheriff’s office.

Daughtry said it’s unclear why the shooting happened or whether drugs or alcohol were a part of it. No one was injured and no property damage had been reported.

“He (Mitchell) gave several statements that were inconsistent with what was going on,” Daughtry said.

Mitchell has been charged with violation of a municipal criminal ordinance by shooting inside city limits, which is a misdemeanor punishable with a $500 fine and up to 10 days in jail. Meanwhile, Daughtry has said he aims to put more teeth in the city’s gun laws in light of recent gun violence. “It’s a mindset all over the country, not just in the city of Natchez, where people think it’s OK to pull out gun and start firing with no thought to where that bullet is going,” he said. “Even if you’re not trying to hit somebody, it has to land somewhere.”