Vidalia OMV office reopens today after temporary closure

VIDALIA—The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles announced its Vidalia and Pineville offices will reopen today.

Both offices had been closed temporarily “due to precautions related to COVID-19,” according to the Louisiana OMV website.

Appointments are not required at the Vidalia field office.

Customers can schedule an appointment for the Pineville field office by clicking on the “Book Appointment” icon at expresslane.org.

A complete list of COVID-related closures is posted at expresslane.org/alerts.