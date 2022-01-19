May 6, 1947 – Jan. 13, 2022

WATERPROOF – Graveside services for Annie K. Duncan, 74, of Monroe, LA, will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. from the Myrtle Grove Cemetery in Waterproof, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Duncan was born in New Orleans and died at Ochsner LSU Hospital in Shreveport, LA.

She is survived by her children, Charles, John, Randy and Peter Kelly (Kim) and Demitri Reynolds (Donta) all of Monroe.

