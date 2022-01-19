Court case conclusions: January 19, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 7-13:

Christopher Carradine charged with possession of Schedule I: Ecstasy with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Carradine charged with possession of Schedule II: Oxycodone with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Carradine charged with possession of Schedule II: Hydrocodone with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 7-13:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 12:

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 10 days with five days suspended. Five days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 42, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $648.75.

Leroy Lyles, 43, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 60 days with 58 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Leroy Anthony Lyles, 43, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 60 days with 58 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $625.75.

Leroy Anthony Lyles, 43, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Joseph Plater, 58, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Keith Douglas Thomas, 51, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Nawja Umeko Bass, 27, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Terrance Dewayne Robertson, 39, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $548.75.

Williesia LaQuanua Williams, 29, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with six days suspended. Twenty-four days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Michael Bacon, 34, charged with resisting arrest. Case remanded to files.

Tuante Latray Dobbins-Thomas, 24, found not guilty of reckless driving.

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 42, charged with public drunkenness/vile profane language in public. Case remanded to files.

Christopher James Payne, 22, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files.