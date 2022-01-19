FAYETTE – Services for Curtis Lockett, Jr., 70, of Dallas, TX and formerly of Fayette, MS, who died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Honourine Medical Center in Dallas will be held at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Fayette, MS on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Victor Willis and Rev. Joshua Christmas officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 from 12 until 1 p.m. at the church.