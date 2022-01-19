Delta Charter varsity hoops teams swept by Cedar Creek

RUSTON, La. — A rough-shooting first quarter by Delta Charter School’s varsity boys’ basketball team proved to be a big factor in the Storm’s 50-42 setback to the Cedar Creek School Cougars last Tuesday night in LHSAA District 2-1A action.

Cedar Creek put up 13 points in the first quarter while Delta Charter managed just four points. Then down one point after three quarters of play, the Cougars outscored the Storm 19-10 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

“It was a horrible first quarter. Missed some lay-ups. Missed some free throws. Turnovers killed us, too,” Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said.

Delta Charter wouldn’t go away quietly. Led by Amorian Gray, the Storm outscored Cedar Creek 14-11 in the second quarter to go into halftime down 24-18. The Storm then put up 14 points in the third quarter while holding them Cougars to just seven points for a 32-31 lead. But the Cougars would respond in a big way in the fourth quarter as their size and physicality were too much for the Storm to handle.

“We got the lead back in the third quarter, but we couldn’t keep it. They have some football players on their team. They were more physical than us,” Ellis said. “They had some big guys. One of them looked like Hulk Hogan, he was so muscular. We should’ve won the game, but we didn’t.”

Gray led Delta Charter with 15 points while Amir Cooper and Jestin Garrison added seven points each. H. McCluskey led Cedar Creek with a game-high 18 points.

The Storm (9-12, 1-1) plays host to Ouachita Christian School Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek girls 63, Delta Charter 31 (Tues. night)

RUSTON, La. — Cedar Creek School senior point guard Sarah Adams led all scorers with 22 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a 63-31 win over the Delta Charter School Lady Storm last Tuesday night in an LHSAA District 2-1A game.

Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said that Adams was probably on the best, if not the best, point guards in girls’ basketball he’s coached against this season. He added that Adams can do it all — defense, passing and scoring.

“We just ran into a team with probably one of the best point guards I’ve seen as far as girls’ basketball,” Ellis said. “It was close in the first quarter. After she showed us her thing, it was as if we just gave up. She just controlled her team. We couldn’t handle her experience. She ran the team.”

Delta Charter was down 12-5 after one quarter of play before Cedar Creek outscored the Lady Storm 17-3 in the second quarter for a 29-8 halftime lead and 23-7 in the third quarter for a commanding 52-15 advantage. The Lady Storm outscored the Lady Cougars 16-11 in the fourth quarter, but it was much too little and far too late.

Jaden Boydstun and Carlee Short finished with seven points to lead Delta Charter in scoring. The Lady Storm (10-9, 1-1) hosts Ouachita Christian School at 6 p.m. Friday.