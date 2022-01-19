Feb. 2, 1940 – Jan. 16, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Estelle Patricia Williams, 75, who died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Natchez, will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Watkins Street Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Patricia was born Feb. 2, 1940, in Natchez, the daughter of Willie and Alberta Williams. She graduated from high school in 1964 and attended Alcorn State University where she received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Business Education. She later received her Master’s Degree in Business Education from University of Tampa. Ms Williams was baptized at New Zion #1 Baptist Church and later became a member of Mount Beulah Baptist Church where she enjoyed Sunday School and other church activities. Patricia enjoyed traveling. She was a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She participated in her Regional Conferences and National Boules.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Charles Williams and Joenetta Townsend.

Patricia leaves to mourn her passing: sisters, Willie Mae Bacon and Lynn Williams; nephews, Kevin Bacon, Marcus Williams, Quincy Williams, Marc Townsend, Bradly Williams and Brandon Williams; nieces, Kia J. Bacon, Kamella Bacon, Tiffany Williams and Juelle Williams, other relatives and friends.

