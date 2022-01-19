Helen Mitchell Hedglin

Nov. 27, 1930 – Jan. 17, 2022

Services for Helen Hedglin, 91, of Natchez, who died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m., day of service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Hedglin was born Nov. 27, 1930, in Lincoln County, MS the daughter of Houston Mitchell and Annie Bell Mitchell.

She was a member of Briarwood Church of Christ. She loved bowling, having been a bowler for over 60 years but, most of all, she loved people. She always had a smile on her face, and loved to laugh. She was in the Homemakers Club and the Civitan Club.

Mrs. Hedglin was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin “Slim” Hedglin; her grandson, Terry L. Ezell, Jr.; her parents and five younger siblings, Vonice, Gene, Patsy, Woody and Jerry.

Survivors include daughters, Debbie Ezell (Terry) of Savannah, GA and Patty Serafin (John) of Natchez, MS; granddaughters, Lori Ezell (Brad) of Jacksonville, FL and Marlee Jones (Garrett) of Madison, MS; grandson, Layne Ezell (Ashley) of Savannah, GA; great-grandsons, Tanner and Samuel Ezell; great-granddaughters, Molly Kate and Maddie Jones of Madison, MS; special niece, Nana Miestchovich of Slidell, LA and a host of nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers will be John Serafin, Terry Ezell, Layne Ezell, Garrett Jones, Randy Johnson, and Brad Hasselbland.

Special thanks and appreciation are given to Jo Greer, Sheila Evans, Courtney Wyles, Dr. Ken Stubbs and Deaconess Hospice for their love and care given to our mother during her illness.

Memorials may be made to Briarwood Church of Christ in Natchez, MS.

