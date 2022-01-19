Aug. 14, 1953 – Jan. 13, 2022

NATCHEZ – Jo Ann Wilkins Thornton, 68, of McComb, MS passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at McComb Nursing and Rehab Center after a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, MS on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Natchez City Cemetery immediately following the memorial service. Brother Kelvin Boone will preside over the services.

Jo Ann was born Aug. 14, 1953, in Natchez, MS the youngest daughter of the late Alma “Red” McClure Wilkins and the late Edgar D. Wilkins, Jr. and was the stepdaughter of Patsy Wilkins, lovingly known as “Mom”.

In her younger years, Jo Ann was an avid horsewoman. One of her greatest accomplishments was showing and placing at the Dixie Nationals Paint Horse Show with her beloved Fritz (Freno Chief H). Even as a young girl, Jo Ann shared and instilled her love of horses in many of her younger cousins and later in life, her daughter. In addition to riding, Jo Ann enjoyed learning the pedigrees of horses and could recite many horses’ pedigrees from memory.

Later in life, Jo Ann loved to tell anyone who would listen about her beloved grandson Kade and always had a picture, or ten, to show of him.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her beloved older sister, Pat Wilkins Gamberi; brother-in-law, Frank J. Gamberi Jr. and one stepsister, Niki Stowers.

Survivors include her daughter, Adriane “Addie” Thornton Boone and husband, Shane, of McComb; beloved grandson, Tyler Kade Boone of McComb; nephews, Frank J. “Jay” Gamberi, III and his wife, Amy D. and Jeffrey E. Gamberi and his wife, Amy M. all of Natchez; great-nieces and nephews, Mia Gamberi, Graci Gamberi, Adam Phillips and Brady Gamberi; her stepmother, Patsy Wilkins of Katy, Texas; three step-siblings, Buddy Bolt, Steven Bolt and Sherry Bolt Pierce, all of Texas. She is also survived by a host of cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to McComb Miracle League, P.O. Box 878, Summit, MS 39666.

The family would like to thank the following for their kind support: the nurses and staff of McComb Nursing and Rehab Center, the staff and nurses of Hospice Compassus, Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, and Laird Funeral Home.