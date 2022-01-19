Dec. 25, 1953 – Jan. 16, 2022

FERRIDAY – Nigel Kenneth Johnston, of Waterproof, LA, 68 years old, died, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Waterproof.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hill Memorial Baptist Church in Ferriday. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time.

He was born, Dec. 25, 1953, in Brighton, England to the proud parents Loftin and Naomi Johnston.

Mr. Johnston was preceded in death by his father, Loftin Monroe Johnston; mother, Naomi Muriel Johnston and daughter, Chrissey Michelle Johnston.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 48 years, Dianne Peoples Johnston of Waterproof, LA; son, Nigel Kenneth Johnston, Jr. (Jak) of Plant City, FL; son, Paul Steven Johnston of Monroe, LA; brother, Mark Johnston of Pineville, LA; sisters, Janet Johnston Perry of Sicily Island, LA and Teresa Johnston Peoples of Ferriday, LA.

Left to carry on his legacy are his grandchildren, Ashley Wynn Sanford of Vidalia, LA, Taylor Coco and Hunter Coco of San Marcos, TX, Madelyn Johnston of Slidell, LA , Chance Johnston of Monroe, LA, Jackson Johnston and Westyn Johnston of Wisner, LA. along with great-grandchildren, Avah Everhart and Colson Sanford of Vidalia, LA and Paisley Coco of San Marcos, TX.

We are all going to miss him!