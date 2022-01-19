FAYETTE – Graveside services for Rosetta Green, 84, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Jefferson County Hospital in Fayette, MS will be at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. E. E. Colenberg, Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.