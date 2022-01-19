Woman killed by gunfire at her Woodville home ‘should anger everyone in our community,’ mayor says

WOODVILLE — A woman was killed in what appears to be a drive by Monday night in Woodville.

Mayor Drew Pierson issued a statement about the shooting on social media, stating that a gunman drove by Judy White’s home and fired approximately 25 shots through the house from the yard and street.

One of the shots found White and killed her, Pierson said.

“Was it meant for her? I’m quite certain it was not,” he said. “I can’t tell you much about Judy, as I didn’t have the privilege of knowing her. But I do know that she was a grandmother, mother, wife and friend to many. I heard from many last night at the scene how wonderful she was. It is tragic that she and so many others have lost their lives like this, and it is something that should anger everyone in our community. Being an innocent victim because you’re at the wrong place and time or because of a relationship to someone, whether close or distant, is unacceptable.”

Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge said Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and his officers assisted them. They were called to White’s home on Judy Dahl Road in Wilkinson County after 7 p.m. Monday night, he said.

In response to the incident, Rutledge said a community town hall has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Woodville Police Department, 131 Courthouse St. A flyer he shared urges citizens to come to the event and “speak up and speak out on plans to end violence in Wilkinson County.”

Masks are required to attend.

Pierson, along with law enforcement, also urge everyone with knowledge of what happened to use the Crime Stoppers hotline, 1-888-442-5001.

“Let’s start acting on our desire and use each of our personal influences to fight for peace in our community and stop the violence that is killing the innocent people,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.