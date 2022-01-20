Oct. 29, 1952 – Jan. 19, 2022

NATCHEZ – Clifton Gale Morris, 69, of Natchez died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Natchez.

Mr. Morris was born Oct. 29, 1952, in Natchez the son of Harvey and Myrtle Louise Willoughby Morris. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include one son, Jason Morris of Florence, MS; one brother, Gill Morris of Natchez; and one sister, Jenny Parker of Caledonia, MS.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.