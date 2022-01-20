Clifton Gale Morris

Published 4:56 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

Oct. 29, 1952 – Jan. 19, 2022

NATCHEZ – Clifton Gale Morris, 69, of Natchez died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Natchez.

Mr. Morris was born Oct. 29, 1952, in Natchez the son of Harvey and Myrtle Louise Willoughby Morris.  He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include one son, Jason Morris of Florence, MS; one brother, Gill Morris of Natchez; and  one sister, Jenny Parker of Caledonia, MS.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

More Obituaries

Elizabeth McKeown Crawford

James W. Merritt

Velma Jean Johnson

Rosetta Green

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think a town hall-type meeting in Natchez to discuss crime and gun violence would be helpful?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...