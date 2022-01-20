Safe Room opens tonight for those who need to escape cold weather; low predicted to be 25 tonight

NATCHEZ — With low temperatures Thursday night expected to dip well below freezing, the Adams County Safe Room will be open for those who need a place to keep warm.

Robert Bradford, Adams County’s Emergency Management director, said the safe room would open at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

“Anyone who needs shelter should call the Adams County 9-1-1 Center or the Adams County Sheriff’s Department or the police station,” Bradford said. “The Adams County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution that anytime the weather drops below freezing, it triggers the opening of the Safe Room as a warming shelter. Anyone who needs shelter, or who may lose power and need a place to stay warm, are welcome to come to the Safe Room.”

The National Weather Service in Jackson predicts Thursday night’s low temperature to get down to 24 or 25 degrees.

“It’s going to be pretty cold. We are forecasting dry weather. There will be a disturbance near the I-10 corridor, but you’re not going to get any precipitation in Adams County. Just to the south of you in Wilkinson, Amite, Walthall and Pike counties are part of a winter weather advisory, but not Adams County, though it is not 100 percent out of the question,” said Mike Edmonston, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson.

High on Friday is expected to be in the upper 30s.

“Your coldest night is going to be Friday night into Saturday morning, where the low will be right around 20 degrees,” Edmonston said.

Wet weather here will hold off until Monday afternoon and overnight.

“It will be considerably warmer by then. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the lower 40s and highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s,” he said.