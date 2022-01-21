March 5, 1954 – Jan. 18, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jennie Ruth Gaines, 67, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, will be held Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Second Union Baptist Church with Pastor John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Jennie was born on March 5, 1954, the daughter of Gertrude King Gaines and Willie Gaines, Sr. She was a graduate from Central High School, Class of 1972, in Natchez. She was a member of the Second Union Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, kitchen committee, and the Willing Workers’ Ministry. Jennie enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, playing bingo, shopping, and talking on the phone.

She is preceded in death by her parents and twelve siblings.

Jennie leaves to cherish her memories: son, Warren Gaines, Sr.; daughter, Dr. Christina Gaines-Jones; grandsons, Calvontist Dee, LaDarrius Gaines, Warren Gaines, Jr., Caleb Gaines, and Travin Jones; granddaughters, Warnesia Gaines, Christian Jones, Tierra Cain, and TaKiya Gaines; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.