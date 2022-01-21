UPDATE: Man dies in car crash at Natchez Visitor Center

NATCHEZ — A man died in a car crash on Friday night at the old toll booth above the Natchez Visitor Center. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The driver has been identified as 82-year-old Billy Parker, who was the only person in the vehicle. Law enforcement said it appeared as though Parker had been traveling South on Canal Street and his vehicle veered to the right into the old toll booth’s circular drive, where he crashed into the brick around the circle drive.

Natchez Police, the Natchez Fire Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office all responded to accident, which happened before 10 p.m. Friday.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said it’s unclear what may have caused Parker to leave the roadway, adding the body has been transported to the county morgue for a more definitive examination.

“My prayer goes out to his family,” Lee said.