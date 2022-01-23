Shop along downtown

By Jennie Guido

Downtown Natchez has become a shopping hot spot over the past year and offers just about anything you could need without having to leave town. Throughout the year, I want to help highlight these businesses and what they have in store. So, let’s go shopping block by block through downtown.

Double N Designs & Powdercoating, 700 Main Street

New to downtown, Double N Designs & Powdercoating is located in the old Natchez Steam Laundry building on the corner of Main and Rankin Streets. Trenton Novak and his team can help with any of those chipping sets of lawn furniture that need some sprucing up.

I’ve seen posts on social media that you could get lucky from time to time and find a set for sale and choose your color to paint it. However, their talents are not just limited to furniture. They can powder coat parts for your truck, planters for your yard, and even metal signs that need a fresh coat.

You can’t miss the bright green dinosaur out front! Give them a follow.

Sherwin Williams, 706 Main Street

It’s exactly what you think it is. Sherwin Williams on Main Street is a home improvement slash paint store. For those looking for any easy switch at the beginning of the year in their home, this is the simplest (and usually most cost effective) way to add some pizzazz to your house.

I’m not going to lie. When I go into any store with a paint department, I come out with a handful of swatches. Am I planning on painting something? Probably not; but just in case a wild hair arises, I’ve got options somewhere in my kitchen’s junk drawer.

Maybe this year, you need an accent wall in your living room. Maybe your shutters need a fresh coat of paint. Want to paint your front door? Sherwin Williams’ color of the year for 2022 is Evergreen Fog.

Maybe it’s time for a fresh coat of paint.

Eccentricites, 707 Main Street

This may be one of my favorite shops in town. Then again, I’m obsessed with home decor and trinkets. The owner and curator of this delightful stop at the beginning of Main Street, Gigi Johnson, knows exactly how to create an inviting store with something for everyone’s style.

By mixing consignment items and some newer retail pieces, Eccentricities can help furnish your house and make it a home. From upholstered club chairs to antique trunks and the perfect table lamp to knick knacks for your book shelves, you just aren’t paying attention if you leave this store empty handed.

My home is filled with interesting finds I’ve snagged over the years, which includes an adorable iron mouse door stop in my living room. I’ve also lusted over a mounted faux cow’s head that I’m hoping has found a home finally and doesn’t need to live with me.

Gigi’s Eccentricites has exactly what you didn’t know you needed and just can’t live without.