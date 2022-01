NATCHEZ — The Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast is Monday, Jan. 31, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Natchez Grand Hotel Ballroom.

State legislators who represent Natchez and Adams County have been invited to attend.

Cost is $10 and is payable at the door.

Please send any questions you would like to have answered during the breakfast to Debbie@natchezchamber.com.