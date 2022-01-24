Crime Reports: January 23, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Carleigh Elizabeth Combs, 24, 7189 Panola Street, New Orleans, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Monday

Karon Nathaniel Cade, 20, 706 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set on either charge.

Tyler Javon Conner, 21, 234 Loomis Lane, Clayton, La., on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Dantasia Monique McGuire, 25, 318 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $500.00.

Beatrice Latrise Robinson, 33, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Reports — Thursday

Petit larceny on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Watkins Street.

False alarm on Somerset Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Abandoned vehicle on Eastwood Road.

Unwanted subject on Lumber Street.

Disturbance on Hampton Court.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Oakland Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Somerset Drive.

False alarm on Audubon Place.

Theft on Lewis Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Three abandoned vehicle reports on Miller Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on South Circle Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Woodlawn Avenue.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Trespassing on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Theft on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Drive.

Trespassing on Roselawn Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jimmie David McLaurin, 49, 59 Sandpiper Road, Roxie, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 52, 2927 Itasca Drive, Natchez, arrested on indictment for stalking.

Lucy Shaemmaline Stampley, 23, P.O. Box 2222, Fayette, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop at Natchez Trace.

Reports — Thursday

Domestic disturbance on Old U.S. 84 No. 1.

Breaking and entering on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on Old U.S. 84 No. 3.

False alarm on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Stella Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Threats on Crown Court.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Unwanted subject on State Park Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Robert Vocom, 44, 26356 LA 15 Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule III drugs and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Jeremy McDowell, 37, homeless, on a charge of domestic abuse battery, two counts. Bond set at $5,000.

Kenya King Jr. 18, 195 Carolina Ave., Ferriday, on a charge of illegal carrying of weapons and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, seven counts. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street.

Theft on Lynn Haven Drive.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 900.

Alarms on US 84.

Miscellaneous call on US 84.

Reports — Thursday

Miscellaneous call on Palm Street.

Medical call on Louisiana 65.

Medical call on Patsy Brown Road.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Fire on Loomis Lane.

Stolen property on Miller Road.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Fight on Lynwood Drive.

Threats on Levee Heights Road.

Theft on US 84.

Smoke on Belle Grove Circle.

Nuisance animals on Burl Roberts Road.

Fire on Doty Road.

Alarms on Airport Road.

Shots fired on Loomis Drive.

Miscellaneous call on Second Street.

Alarms on Doty Gardens Circle.