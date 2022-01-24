Ferriday drops game to General Trass, late altercation leads to forfeiture of next two games

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. — The General Trass High School Panthers held on for a 61-54 win over the Ferriday High School Trojans last Friday night in LHSAA District 2-2A action. The Panthers used a 22 point third quarter to surge past the Trojans.

Head coach Shaun Davis said his team had some mental breakdowns on defense. One General Trass player knocked down back-to-back three-pointers which knocked them out of sorts, he said. With 17 seconds left to go in the game, an altercation between fans broke out, his team left the bench.

“We will be suspended as a team for the next two games. Will need to dig the last three games to make the playoffs,” Davis said. “General Trass will likely be suspended as well. We left the bench area and you can’t do that. After losing a season to COVID, we need games more than anything. We will miss those games for the most part.”

General Trass improved to 9-8 overall and 1-1 in district play while Ferriday fell to 7-12 overall and 1-1 in district play. The Trojans were coming off a 47-36 home win over district and Concordia Parish rival Vidalia High School last Tuesday night.

Their games against Madison Parish and Rayville this week will be considered forfeits.