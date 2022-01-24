Sept. 6, 1976 – Jan. 16, 2022

In loving memory of Geoffrey Hayden Roberts “Buddha” Geoff Roberts, age 45, passed away unexpectedly in the afternoon on January 16, 2022.

He was born on September 6, 1976 to Sue Clark and the late Hale E. Roberts Jr. in Staten Island, NY. Geoff was truly one of a kind. He was known for his long beard, wise soul, kind spirit, gentle heart, and love for good music. He always put others before himself and was a reliable friend to all. His smile and laugh brought joy to others. Geoff enjoyed playing the bongos, exploring the world by scuba diving, attending Mississippi State sporting events, attending concerts, being in the presence of family and friends, and vacationing to the beach.

Most importantly, Geoff was an incredible husband and father, who dedicated his life to his family. Geoff loved spending his time with his wife, Megan, and son, Hayden, who he referred to as “The Boy” and loved wholeheartedly. Geoff is survived by his wife, Megan Roberts; son, Hayden Roberts; mother, Sue Clark; step-father, Russel Clark; brothers, Scott Roberts, Austin Whitehead, Payton Clark, and DJ Clark; sisters, Kelly Roberts and Krista Harper; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He is preceded in passing by his father, Hale E. Roberts Jr.

A memorial service celebrating his life was held Friday at Broadmoor Baptist Church of Madison.