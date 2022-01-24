Nine Lady Trojans score in win over General Trass

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. — Nine players on Ferriday High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team found their way into the scoring column as the Lady Trojans cruised to a 59-12 win over the General Trass High School Lady Panthers last Friday night in an LHSAA District 2-2A game.

Six of those players for Ferriday scored at least five points. Aailiya Gray and Shekayla Miller led the Lady Trojans with 15 points each. Zaria Boxley added six points. Regjournea Butler, Anashia Hawkins, and Shakeria Washington contributed with five points apiece.

This game turned into a blowout early. A short-handed General Trass literally could not get any shots to fall at all in the first quarter. And that’s when the Lady Panthers had any opportunities to take any shots. By the time the opening quarter was over, the Lady Trojans led 27-0.

The second quarter wasn’t much better, but at least General Trass was not going to be shut out the entire first half. The Lady Panthers managed to score five points, but the Lady Trojans put up 17 points to into halftime with a 44-5 advantage.

With the game completely out of reach, Ferriday head coach Lisa Abron went to her bench to give those players some valuable experience. The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Trojans 6-5 in the third quarter, but the fourth quarter was more like the first two quarters as Ferriday scored 10 points while General Trass managed one point on a free throw.

The Lady Panthers were led by J.. Weaver with six points.

Ferriday won its second game in a row and eight of its last 10 games to improve to 10-4 overall and 2-0 in district play. The Lady Trojans played host to district foe Madison Parish High School Tuesday at 6 p.m.