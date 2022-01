LDWF to stock rainbow trout at Community Fishing pond in Vidalia, across Louisiana

rab your fishing gear and bring your friends and family to a nearby Get Out and Fish! pond for the opportunity to catch a fish you don’t land every day. Beginning the morning of January 27th, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will begin stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout.

Vidalia has a community fishing pond which is part of the LDWF Get Out and Fish program. The pond is at the Concordia Parish Recreation Complex on US84 and is adjacent to the tennis courts.

Now is the only time of year our Get Out and Fish! sites will be stocked with rainbow trout, so do not miss this unique opportunity to land one, right here in Louisiana. Rainbow trout are native to rivers and lakes in western North America; yet, due to their popularity, these fish have been introduced throughout the United States through stocking efforts.

When water temperatures are cool during winter months, LDWF takes advantage to stock our Get Out and Fish! ponds with this cold-water fish. LDWF encourages anglers to keep their catch so the rainbow trout are harvested before temperatures rise.

Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs, education and fisheries management.

For additional stocking information, including specific locations and the stocking schedule, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @ldwfgetoutandfish or visit our program website.

Get Out and Fish! is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF). The LAWFF was formed to help expand and support LDWF education and research programs with additional resources developed through its own facilities.

Encouraging support for LDWF programs is the major focus of the Foundation, accomplished by connecting people and businesses with Louisiana’s natural resources. For more information, visit www.lawff.org.