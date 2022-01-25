LDWF to stock rainbow trout at Community Fishing pond in Vidalia, across Louisiana

Published 8:03 am Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

The sunsets on the fishing pier at William T. Polk pond. The pond can be found to the west of the tennis courts at the Concordia Recreation District three park.(Hunter Cloud)

rab your fishing gear and bring your friends and family to a nearby Get Out and Fish! pond for the opportunity to catch a fish you don’t land every day. Beginning the morning of January 27th, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will begin stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout.

Vidalia has a community fishing pond which is part of the LDWF Get Out and Fish program. The pond is at the Concordia Parish Recreation Complex on US84 and is adjacent to the tennis courts.

Now is the only time of year our Get Out and Fish! sites will be stocked with rainbow trout, so do not miss this unique opportunity to land one, right here in Louisiana. Rainbow trout are native to rivers and lakes in western North America; yet, due to their popularity, these fish have been introduced throughout the United States through stocking efforts.

When water temperatures are cool during winter months, LDWF takes advantage to stock our Get Out and Fish! ponds with this cold-water fish. LDWF encourages anglers to keep their catch so the rainbow trout are harvested before temperatures rise.

Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs, education and fisheries management.

For additional stocking information, including specific locations and the stocking schedule, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @ldwfgetoutandfish or visit our program website.

Get Out and Fish! is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF). The LAWFF was formed to help expand and support LDWF education and research programs with additional resources developed through its own facilities.

Encouraging support for LDWF programs is the major focus of the Foundation, accomplished by connecting people and businesses with Louisiana’s natural resources. For more information, visit www.lawff.org.

More Sports

Feeding frenzy: 11 Rebels score in game against Amite School Center

McKenzie Campbell felt ‘tension’ in close game with Amite School Center

West Jones boys rally to beat Natchez High; WJHS sweeps NHS in Region 5-5A action

Ferriday drops game to General Trass, late altercation leads to forfeiture of next two games

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    With recent significant drops in the stock market, are you concerned about your retirement savings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...