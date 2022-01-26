Aug. 8, 1938 – Jan. 21, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Billy Johnston Parkes, 83, of Natchez, who died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Tim Blalock officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 162 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez.

Mr. Parkes was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Leake County, MS the son of James William McCarty Parkes and Isolene Deverah Johnston Parkes.

Mr. Parkes served in the United States Marine Corps. He then attended Mississippi State University, graduating with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Mr. Parkes married Peggy Sue Collins on June 20, 1964. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after 25 years of service. After retirement from the U.S. Army Corps Engineers, Mr. Parkes worked abroad in many exotic locations, including Quatar, Saudi Arabia and Malta.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mr. Parkes was known as “Papa Bill” to his grandchildren. He loved fishing, hunting and outdoor pursuits. He also loved sports of any kind and always rooted for his beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs (GTHOM).

Mr. Parkes was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue; his parents, William and Deverah Parkes and an infant brother.

Survivors include a brother, James Hansford “Jimmy” Parkes, of Marina Del Rey, California; his son, William Parkes and wife, Lee of Mobile, AL; daughter, Margaret Chapman and husband, Keith of O’Fallon, IL; nine grandchildren, Chelsea Murrill and husband, Andrew, Blake Parkes and wife, Natalie, Ethan Parkes, Hannah Parkes, Dylan Parkes, Benjamin Chapman, Emma Petitt and husband, Skylar, Mae Chapman and John Chapman.

Pallbearers will be Ben Chapman, Blake Parkes, Ethan Parkes, Dylan Parkes, John Chapman and Keith Chapman.

