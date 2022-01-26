Courthouse Records: January 26, 2022

Adams County

Jan. 14-20

Civil suits:

DHS — Eric Henry.

DHS — Nickolas Howard.

DHS — Johnny E. Wright.

DHS — Deon Holmes.

DHS — Timothy Caldwell Jr.

DHS — James Bailey Jr.

DHS — Kendra Hollins.

Estate of Patricia A. Huff.

Divorces:

William E. Dobbins and Katina Rena Dobbins. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

LaDonna Rogers Haynes v. Roy Hanes.

Marriage license applications:

Brian Donnell Scott, 46, Natchez to Jennifer Yvette Caston, 51, Natchez.

Joseph Anthony Russell, 22, Natchez to Morgan Elizabeth Day (Pentecost), 24, Natchez.

Thomas Eugene Cole Jr., 52, Baton Rouge, La. to Charmaine Lyn Walker (Travasos), 47, Baton Rouge, La.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 13-19

Vickie Halford and Kimberly Cobb to Donna J. McBride, lot 66 The Hills Subdivision.

Magnolia Rental Company, LLC to Danyeil Fleming, lots 97 and 98 Woodland Park Addition.

Ricky Smith and Wanda Bonner Smith to James Johnson and Georgia T. Johnson, lot 27 of “An Addition to Woodhaven, First Development”; a portion of lot 11 Woohdaven Subdivision, First Development.

Jeanne Eschete Gernon et al. to Elizabeth C. Mosby, lot 2 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Danny Ray Weeks and Melinda C. Weeks to Karen D. White, lot 15 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Jennifer Jean Harp to Nicholas Pennington Webb, a strip of land fifteen (15) feet wide off of the westerly side of lot 132 Woodland Park Addition.

Richard G. Moore to Jonathan Wilson and Alexis Wilson, lot 7 Travelers Rest Subdivision, Second Development.

Vaker Investments, LLC to Shalonda Blackman Weathersby, lot 51 Cloverdale Subdivision.

Doris M. Wolfe-Bohannon to Ruben Chavez, lot 111 Northview Subdivision, Third Development.

Mortgages:

Jan. 13-19

Jefferson L. Burkhalter to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 47 and 48 Woodland Hills.

Danyeil J. Fleming to USDA Rural Housing Service, lots 97 and 98 Woodland Park Addition.

James Johnson and Georgia T. Johnson to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 27 of “An Addition to Woodhaven, First Development”; a portion of lot 11 Woodhaven Subdivision, First Development.

James Johnson and Georgia T. Johnson to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 4 Montebello Gardens (First Development).

Karen D. White to Flanagan State Bank, lot 15 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Nicholas Pennington Webb to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, a strip of land fifteen (15) feet wide off of the westerly side of lot 132 Woodland Park Addition.

Jonathan Wilson and Alexis Wilson to Home Bank, lot 7 Travelers Rest Subdivision, Second Development.

Shalonda Blackman Weathersby to Pelican State Credit Union, lot 51 Cloverdale Subdivision.

Carmen Gavette to JPMorgan Chase Bank, lot 20 Arlington Addition.

James O. Gavette to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, land commencing at a point on the easterly edge of Rankin Street.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Jan. 20

Civil cases:

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Santana Washington.

Thorpe Sheet Metal v. Wanda Vines.

Tower Loan of Ferriday v. LaShane Buck.

Delta Bank v. Tegan McCullen.

Jontor Terrell v. Micky Lyles.

JGB Plantation v. Elaine Vandevelde.

Webb Furniture v. Justin Jones.

Natchez Housing v. Kevonna Green.

Natchez Housing v. Keyana Hayes.

Natchez Housing v. Zina Ray.

Augusta Williams v. Katrisca Stewart.

Sherell Williams v. Tyaundre Batteaste.

Midland Credit v. Scarlett Eidt.

Amy Perkins v. Haley Stroud.

Concordia Parish

Jan. 14-20

Civil suits:

In Re: Cedric Brown.

In Re: Dorothy Brown.

In Re: Kelly Brown.

State of Louisiana through Department of Transportation and Development v. Zachery Stephen Simon Jr.

State of Louisiana through Department of Transportation and Development v. Jamacia Henry.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Global Lawn Services, LLC.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Michael Stricklin.

American Express National Bank v. Danny Daniels.

Allen Moss v. Angela Claire Page.

Succession of John H. Peterson.

Maegan Edwards v. Kevin Roberts.

State of Louisiana v. Kevin Roberts.

State of Louisiana v. Chad Thomas.

Halley Whitehead v. Chad Thomas.

Stefany Deprato Primeaux v. John Rice Baker Jr.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Paul C. Dillon and Cynthia Dillon to Rena K. Pitts, lot 79 Gillespie Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

United Mississippi Bank to NEA Realty, LLC, lots 25, 26 and 26A, Block No. 1 Woodland Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Carl Saunier to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 34 Cross Addition.

Ted Darnell McGraw a/k/a Ted D. McGraw to Rural Housing Service, lot 18 Georgetown Subdivision, Second Development.

Donna Patt Herndon to Citibank, lot 6 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.