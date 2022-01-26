Rebels celebrate senior night with wins over St. Aloysius

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School senior Tiqi Griffin outscored St. Aloysius High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team by himself as he led all scorers with 34 points in the Rebels’ 76-31 win over the Flashes last Tuesday night in MAIS District 3-5A action.

Two other ACCS seniors also stepped up big time for the Rebels on their Senior Night. DK McGruder had a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds while Kyron Barnes contributed with 10 points.

“It was Senior Night. We let all the seniors start the game,” Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman said. “Tiqi had a big game for us on offense. DK had a big game for us defensively with 17 rebounds. Kyron had a big game for us offensively.”

As has been the case in recent weeks, ACCS held yet another opponent to single-digit scoring in the first quarter. St. Aloysius was the latest victim to have that happen to them as the Flashes scored nine points while the Rebels put up 24 points.

“Defense played well,” Freeman said.

The Rebels scored twice as many points as the Flashes did in the second quarter, 16-8, and took a 40-17 lead into halftime.

The second half was pretty much more of the same as ACCS had its way with St. Aloysius on both ends of the court. The Rebels outscored the Flashes 26-12 in the third quarter and 10-2 in the fourth quarter.

Lazaveon Sylvester led St. Aloysius with 12 points and Pardre Gray added seven points

With the win, ACCS improved to 21-4 overall and 9-0 in District 3-5A. The Rebels traveled to Madison to take on district foe St. Joe Madison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a very important game for both the Rebels and the Bruins.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) is important as far as seeding goes in the district tournament,” Freeman said. “The winner will likely be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament. We beat them by four at our place. We really need to go up there and get a win.”

ACCS will be the No. 1 seed with a win as the Rebels would finish at 10-0 in district play. If St. Joe Madison wins, it will probably have to win by a certain number of points to claim that No. 1 seed.

ACCS girls 42, St. Aloysius 41

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels ended a long losing streak with a 42-41 win on Senior Night over the St. Aloysius High School Lady Flashes in an MAIS District 3-5A game last Tuesday night. Maddie Campbell led the Rebels in scoring with 19 points and Georgia Martin and McKenzie Campbell scored 9 points each in the contest.

ACCS (5-16, 2-7) played at St. Joe Madison Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Lady Rebels’ district and regular-season finale. Even if the Lady Rebels come out victorious, they will still be the No. 5 seed for next week’s District 3-5A Tournament.

“A win would be big. Even if we don’t win, confidence-wise, just staying in the game with them would be a huge boost for us going into the district tournament,” Rebels head coach Richy Spears said.