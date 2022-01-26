FAYETTE – Graveside services for Tashkenya Nichols, 31, of Fayette, MS who died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her residence in Fayette, MS will be at St. Mariah Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Rev Stanford Cruel officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.