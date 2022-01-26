Wolves stumble against Wildcats

POPLARVILLE – The Co-Lin Men’s Basketball team took to the road to face off against Pearl River on Monday, January 24. The Wildcats beat the Wolves by a final of 52-42.

The Wolves and Wildcats struggled to find their grooves offensively in the first half as the Wildcats carried a 24-17 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.

The second half saw the teams both add 20+ points to their scores, but the Wildcats outscored the Wolves, 28-25, earning the 52-42 win.

Sophomore guards Lerenzo Fort III (Jackson) and Kedarius Stampley (Fayette) led the Wolves offensively with eight points apiece. Stampley added in six rebounds while Trey had two rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Sophomore guard Jordan Marshall(Raymond), sophomore forward AJ Warnsley (Byram), and sophomore center Robert Finklea (Biloxi) had six points each. Marshall added two rebounds and led the team in assists and steals with three and four respectively, Warnsley added four rebounds and three steals, while Finklea led the team in rebounds with ten.

Sophomore guard Cameron Butler (Vicksburg) had three points, while freshman guard Grevaughn Goodman (Miami, Fla.) and sophomore center Cole Chapman (White Bear Lake, Minn.) had two points each, and sophomore guard Jemario Hersey added one point to round out the scoring for the Wolves.

Co-Lin is now 5-10 overall and 2-5 in conference play. The Wolves return to action hosting Coahoma in conference play on Thursday, January 27. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., at Mullen Gym.