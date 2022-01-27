Ferriday government facing temporary shut down after town officials fail to adopt budget

FERRIDAY — Ferriday Town Hall and all departments tied to it, including police and fire departments, have been temporarily closed Thursday because town officials failed to adopt a budget during a Wednesday special-called meeting.

Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner said the town has been ordered by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office to not spend more than 50% of its last operating budget until a new budget is approved.

He has scheduled another special-called meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, where he expects aldermen will approve the budget.

Alderwomen Brandi Bacon, Gloria Lloyd and Alderman Andre Keys voted against the budget Wednesday while Elijah “Stepper” Banks and Gail Pryor voted in favor, he said.

Turner said things are “everything is fine” and will be up until Monday’s special meeting.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering services to the town to keep citizens safe while the police department is not operating, he said.

Turner said he did not know why the aldermen rejected the budget other than uncertainty about how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act would be spent.

The Concordia Sentinel reports the proposed budget reflects a surplus of $293,854 with an estimated total revenue of $3,042,604 and total government expenses of $2,823,750.

The projected sales tax revenue is $1.2 million and projected ad valorem tax revenue is $275,000. Salaries make up $1,210,000 of the expenses. The mayor’s salary is $44,000.