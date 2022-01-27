Jan. 24, 1964 – Jan. 15, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Willie Earl Jackson, 57, of Natchez, MS, who died Jan.15, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

He will be laid to rest at Grove A.M.E. Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Walk through visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mr. Jackson was born Jan. 24, 1964, the son of Loriene Jackson and Willie Byrd

He was a graduate of South Natchez High School and Copiah Lincoln Community College. He was a former county worker and retired from the National Guard.

Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his father, Willie Byrd.

He is survived by his mother, Loreine Jackson; children, Alonzo McGowan, DeAnthony Terrell and Dayna Terrell; grandchildren, Alonzo Jr, Azane and Azihra; brothers and sisters, James Jackson, Henry Jackson, Irma Jackson, Wallace Laushaul and Jimmy Jackson; a special friend, Anita Terrell and a host of loved ones.

