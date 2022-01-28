‘Glory to God,’ Business celebrates with long-awaited grand opening, ribbon cutting celebration

NATCHEZ — The owner of a home and healthcare staffing agency celebrated a long-awaited grand opening and ribbon cutting last week.

God Sent owner and founder Joyce Hargrave said she moved into the building that is now God Sent Home Care Staffing Agency and Caring Angel’s Uniforms & Medical Supplies at 108 Liberty Road in October 2020.

However, the grand opening was delayed until Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business offers CPR training and medical staffing assistance. Caring Angel’s, a new store located next door, has a store full of nursing scrubs medical supplies and accessories as well as faith based inspirational messages and décor.

Her grand opening celebration comes within a few weeks of Hargrave’s random act of kindness becoming a viral on social media. In December, she paid for a family’s Christmas presents and merchandise in the Walmart checkout line in Canton, Texas, when their credit card kept declining. Without her knowledge, a man who witnessed the act followed her to her car and took a picture of her Adams County car tag with the letters “GOD SNT” written on it and posted it on social media.

Mayor Dan Gibson presented Hargrave with a proclamation of appreciation not only for her business but for her kindness that has shed a positive light on Natchez and Adams County.

Hargrave’s business venture began as a Home Care Service in 2018 before becoming a staffing agency for hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers across the region.

Hargrave said she has found jobs for more than 200 CNAs, 100 LPNs and approximately 60 RNs throughout Mississippi and Louisiana and is licensed to work in Texas.

“But I’m a firm believer in taking care of home first,” she added.

During Saturday’s celebration, those who know Hargrave spoke of her dedication to God and her hard work, overcoming many life challenges to see the project through to fruition.

“All the glory goes to God,” Hargrave said. “We’re saving lives even while I sleep. That is the most humbling thing. I can tell God thank you for allowing us to make a difference in this community and to give jobs.”