New Orleans Saints donating supplies, funds to refurbish Natchez High School football stadium

The NFL Foundation is awarding a variety of organizations in 30 locales with a total of $6 million to build or refurbish neighborhood football fields. One of those towns will be Natchez as the New Orleans Saints are donating supplies and funds.

Natchez-Adams School District Athletic Director Alphaka Moore said it took about 5 to 6 months for her to research the grant, fill out the paperwork required and find out they received it. She said she was not sure if she could reveal how much funding they will receive.

She said the money they are awarded will go towards updating the track, concessions stands and the press box as well as the field and other stadium improvements. It is a big help, she said.

“I think everyone is excited,” Moore said. “We are getting improvements in many areas. To get a grant, it takes a lot of work. It is a lot of paperwork and research. The fact we got it done and got it approved is a major accomplishment.”

The awards are the most in a single year since the NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Field Grant Program began in 1998, and bring the program’s total commitment to $58 million, resulting in the creation or refurbishment of 416 fields nationwide.

All fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.

“Over the last two years, we’ve seen that it’s more important than ever to make sure our youth and their families have access to safe and reliable spaces to play and stay active,” said Alexia Gallagher, vice president of philanthropy and executive director, NFL foundation. “Working with LISC on the Grassroots Field Grant program has positively impacted the lives of millions across the country, and we look forward to continuing such impact in even more communities.”

This funding cycle will include new fields, or field enhancements, in the following locations: Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; Baltimore; Buffalo, New York; Chicago; Clayton, North Carolina; Dallas; Detroit; Dothan, Alabama; Federal Heights, Colorado; Fort Myers, Florida; Inglewood, California.; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, Florida; Kansas City, Kansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Milford, Ohio; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; Natchez, Mississippi; New Orleans; New York; Olmsted Township, Ohio; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Roslindale; San Diego; Spring, Texas; Stone Mountain, Georgia.; Tampa, Florida; and Wellpinit, Washington.