Wishing for extra time: AC seniors reflect on final soccer season

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School seniors Louis Loy and Alex Patterson did not expect their last home game at Bobby Marks stadium to end in a 10-0 defeat to Brookhaven Academy.

This year was their year as they developed into leaders of a young team.

Loy transferred from Natchez High School to ACCS his junior year. He played on the offensive line in football and started the soccer season as a central defensive midfielder.

He stepped up into more of a central attacking midfielder this season and one of the senior leaders for the Rebels. Standing on the sideline, he looked around the field, soaking it up one last time.

“It wasn’t the best year, but it stands out. I got the captain position, and we started off really good,” Loy said. “I had to wait my turn. Now it’s my turn. I made the most of it. Sad it has to end. I wish for more time. With more time, we could have been better.”

In his senior season, Loy finished with 10 assists and three goals. Nearly a whole squad of young players look up to him and Patterson.

Nick Beach, who has been out with a knee injury the past game and a half, shows promise as a strong defender. Caleb Daughtry and J’Michael Owens show promise in the midfield.

“I feel like they all have a bright future,” Patterson said. “We didn’t get the privilege of having a great soccer program. It’s nice to see kids who actually enjoy soccer. They come to practice and put in the work. I’ve been playing for the last few years with my friends. I’ll miss the friendships.”

Looking to the future, Loy and Patterson have their sights set on trades. Patterson said he plans to go to a trade school and become a welder like his dad. Loy is thinking about majoring in construction management or welding. A future in soccer is uncertain right now, Loy said.

Glancing back out on the field, he watches as most of AC’s varsity team plays a junior varsity game.

“I’m glad I got to be a good example. Hopefully, they will be good team captains and soccer players in the future,” Loy said. “I think I will miss the second I have the ball in the game, and I can make a play. I will miss goofing off with teammates but also getting serious in games.”