An open letter to Mayor Gibson

Mr. Mayor:

You were enraged those businesses were calling you asking, “Why is the police chief asking me for money??” Mr. Mayor, that is a legitimate question. You didn’t answer that question. Instead, you chastise the business for calling! Admonishing them: “If you don’t want to help, don’t help but don’t complain about it to me.” Mr. Mayor, who else shall we call? You pat yourself on the back for giving them nice cars and uniforms but you do that with our taxes and we expect to see results, not condemnation. Why is the police chief asking for money. Doesn’t he have better things to do?

As for blaming the newspaper and the citizens and businesses for what you don’t like to hear, maybe you should quit grandstanding by making new ordinances when there are already laws on the books to address these situations that are not being followed. We hired you to uphold these laws and enforce them not to ignore them and make new laws as if that’ll change anything.

Alma Carpenter

Natchez resident