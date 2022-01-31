March 6, 1926 – Jan. 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for LaVerne Ingram Lewis, 95, of Natchez, MS who died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 1st, 2022, at 2 p.m. Services will be under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Lewis was born March 6, 1926, in Lidddieville, LA, the daughter of Homer and Bettie Ingram. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Natchez, MS. Mrs. Lewis taught children’s Sunday School at First Baptist Church for over 40 years. She loved making quilts and was often found working on one for her children or grandchildren. A favorite past time of hers was feeding the many hummingbirds that showed up at her house each spring and collecting hummingbird figurines. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Toward the end of her life her great grandchildren brought her great joy.

Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hewitt Lewis; an infant daughter; her parents, Homer and Bettie Ingram; one sister, Myrtle Clotile Ingram and two brothers, J.H. Ingram and Dale Ingram.

Survivors include: JeLynn Aycock (Tony) of Natchez, MS, Darrell Lewis of Lake St. John, LA, Maenette Nettles (Jennings) of Woodville, MS; one granddaughter, Miah Kate Aycock of Natchez, MS; four grandsons, Trenton Nettles of Woodville, MS, Parker Nettles (Kali) of Wakefiled, LA, Dylan Nettles of Woodville, MS, and Colton Nettles of Baton Rouge, LA. and two great grandsons, Sawyer Nettles and Lawson Nettles.

Pallbearers will be Trenton Nettles, Parker Nettles, Dylan Nettles, Colton Nettles, Jennings Nettles, and Tony Aycock.

Special thank you to Compassus Hospice for their love and care given to our mother during her illness (especially Rebecca and Lola).

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Natchez, MS children’s ministry or the music department.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.