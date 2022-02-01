3 arrested on drug conspiracy charges after sting operation

Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

FERRIDAY, La.— The Concordia Parish Sheriffs Office arrested three people for conspiracy to introduce narcotics into a correctional facility after a sting operation on Sunday.

A news release from the department says CPSO Narcotics Detectives receiving information that an inmate housed at the parish prison had conspired to have a female deliver narcotics to a separate location. The sheriff’s office began investigating the situation Friday and organized a sting operation the following Sunday.

During this time, a “female conspirator” identified as Alexis Domingue, 25, from Olla, Louisiana, delivered a package to an undercover informant, the release states.  After the transaction, she left in her vehicle and was detained a short distance away.

The package included eight pieces of paper soaked in suspected synthetic cannabinoid liquid and a bag containing a green leafy substance, also suspected to be synthetic cannabinoid.  Further search of the vehicle revealed seven additional sheets of the same paper, a jar containing suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and numerous letters to inmates across the state.

Domingue

Tennessee

Washington

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Domingue on charges of possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of manufacturing and distribution of a schedule I controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.

The sheriff’s office also arrested Ryan Tennessee, 19, and Jermaine Washington, 31, who are both from Ferriday.

Tennessee has been charged with manufacturing and distribution of a schedule I controlled substance and conspiracy to introduce contraband into penal facility. Washington has been charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to sell and conspiracy to introduce contraband into penal facility.

More News

Psychological thriller to begin filming in Natchez later this month

Adams County awarded funding to complete Belwood Levee

Fallin students snag awards in district Technology Student Association competition

UPDATE: Alcorn cleared of bomb threat; dozen others schools received threats nationally

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What types of crimes most concern you in Natchez/Adams County?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...