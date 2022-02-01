Authorities investigating bomb threats at Alcorn, other colleges

NATCHEZ — Alcorn campuses received a bomb threat this morning, which law enforcement agencies are investigating.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his officers are doing a sweep of the Natchez campus while other agencies are investigating a threat at Alcorn’s Lorman campus.

On the first day of Black History Month, authorities are investigating bomb threats made at several historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country.

Jackson State University, Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College all received threats.

“Alcorn State University received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. We are advising all students to shelter in place. Faculty and staff should not report to work until further notice. Please stay tuned to the Alcorn website, email, and social media accounts for updates,” the post states.

