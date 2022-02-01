Authorities investigating bomb threats at Alcorn, other colleges

Published 9:40 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Alcorn campuses received a bomb threat this morning, which law enforcement agencies are investigating.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his officers are doing a sweep of the Natchez campus while other agencies are investigating a threat at Alcorn’s Lorman campus.

On the first day of Black History Month, authorities are investigating bomb threats made at several historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country.

Jackson State University, Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College all received threats.

School officials posted an alert on social media.Alcorn State University received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. We are advising all students to shelter in place. Faculty and Staff should not report to work until further notice. Please stay tuned to the Alcorn website, email, and social media accounts for updates.

— Alcorn State (@AlcornStateU) February 1, 2022

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

