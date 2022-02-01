Main Street Executive Suites offers space for collaboration, work

NATCHEZ — Natchez entrepreneur Robbie Cade Furdge said she has dreamed of a shared space for small businesses in Natchez for the last seven years. With the support of her husband Maurice, close friends, fellow business owners and two visionaries, her dream has come reality.

Main Street Executive Suites will be a space for small-business owners, nonprofits and visionaries to work and collaborate with others at 500 Main Street in Natchez. The suites will offer weekly training, co-working zones, lounges and a luxury boardroom.

It shares the building with Home Bank, Credence Resource Management and Visit Natchez. The business incubation space is now open and accepting tenants, she said.

“We want to help people start, grow and develop a business,” Furdge said. “I want to say there are about six small business incubators in Mississippi. Tupelo has a renaissance area for ideas, it sharpened my vision for us to have something similar to train and teach people here.”

Main Street Executive Suites will offer financial and marketing training and networking for those who need it. Everyone has different challenges when first starting a business. Some lack financial backing, a network or marketing expertise. The Suites will offer a solution to those needs.

The building serves as a tool for the HUBB Foundation Project, a non-profit organization, to support and revitalize Natchez. The project’s mission statement says they will do this through small business and economic development. They have a goal of creating sustainable economic activity and establishing long-lasting businesses.

“Our goal is to give everyone a chance,” Furdge said. “We want to reach them where they are and help pull them up and launch them to something greater.”

Suites range from $350 a month to $650 a month, co-working spaces are $75 a month, and a Hubb Association Membership is $30 a month. Those interested can schedule an appointment with Furdge at 601-334-0117 or email me at 1hubbnetwork@gmail.com